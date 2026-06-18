007 The Controlled Demolition

They didn't expose the system. They detonated it.

Every pillar of the old order is burning simultaneously. Science. Law. Government. Finance. Education. Religion. Medicine. All in public view. All by sources that seem to oppose each other. Fed to audiences that seem to oppose each other.



But all of it pointing at the same structures.

And somebody is already building the replacements.



Episode 7 of Hopium Slayer tears apart the architecture behind the demolition. This is not another "the system is corrupt" video. You already know the system is corrupt. This is about who scheduled the revelation. Who is controlling the burn rate. And why your outrage is the most valuable construction material in the world right now.

What this episode covers:

The missing scientists psyop ran before the pandemic. It is running again now. Same function. Different target date.

The Epstein files are not a revelation. They are a flood weapon. Real crimes. Real documents. Real horror. And a process designed from the beginning to produce zero accountability and maximum polarization.

Jeffrey Epstein built a 27 mile military specification microwave relay link at Zorro Ranch connected to Sandia National Laboratories, the same nuclear weapons research facility Robert Maxwell sold Israeli-backdoored PROMIS software into. That link is still active today. In a dead man's company name. Under a Trump-endorsed owner.

Trump is not watching it burn. He is controlling the burn rate.



Jon Herold's Badlands Media runs on Snowflake. Snowflake is formally partnered with Palantir for behavioral data fusion and population modeling. The people paying to watch patriot media expose the globalists are the data product being sold to the globalist infrastructure.

They did not suppress the rebellion. They franchised it.

And the new temples are already under construction in the rubble of the old ones.

This is where lies come to die.



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Harder to Program: How False Saviors, Controlled Opposition, and Trauma Loops Keep You Worshipping the Cage



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Website: www.HopiumSlayer.com

Truth. Fire. Purpose.



No Heroes. No Halos. End Hopium.