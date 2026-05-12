005 There is no Deep State, Only the State

The Beast doesn’t arrive wearing horns.

It arrives wearing patriot merch, podcast microphones, AI promises, “freedom” slogans, and smiling politicians telling you the cage is for your safety.

This episode guts another layer of the psyop.

No left vs right.

No saviours.

No magical political messiah descending from Mar-a-Lago or Silicon Valley to rescue the lemmings from the machine they keep feeding.

Trauma.

Hope.

Demoralize.

Repeat.

That’s the sorcery.

We break down the inversion, the propaganda rituals, the engineered outrage cycles, and the false awakenings designed to keep people emotionally addicted while the system expands around them like digital concrete.

America is cosplaying 1776 while sleepwalking into 1984.

And the crowd still chants:

“Trust the Plan™.”

Brought to you by Palantir, BlackRock, Pfizer, and your favorite controlled opposition influencers.

This is where lies come to die.

⚔️ Topics explored:

• Controlled opposition

• Political hopium addiction

• AI + surveillance convergence

• Manufactured awakening culture

• Pharmakon, propaganda, and mass psychology

• The Beast System disguised as salvation

No nation is holy.

No saviour is coming.

If truth hasn’t broken your heart yet, you probably haven’t found it.

Subscribe if you’re tired of being treated like livestock with a voting sticker.

No Heroes

No Halos

End Hopium.



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