🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

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William Zannoni's avatar
William Zannoni
20m

Nothing new here. Capitalism always functioned as a parasitic entity.

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
2h

Solvence 2 secured that from 2014.

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