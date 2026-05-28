You Didn’t Just Lose the Job. Your Retirement Is Financing the Machine That Took It.

A few hours ago I posted something on X that hit a nerve.

Nearly a million people have seen it. The responses tell me most of you already felt this was happening but couldn’t articulate exactly how. So let me lay it out properly. With receipts.

Because this isn’t a theory.

The Replacement Plan Has a Problem

CEOs spent the last two years firing workers and announcing AI replacements like they’d just solved singularity. The efficiency narrative was everywhere. Leaner. Faster. Cheaper.

Except the bills started coming in.

Token costs for running AI agents at scale, where systems read entire codebases, manage workflows, draft contracts, and handle customer operations, don’t work like a salary, but compound. Every task the AI performs consumes tokens. Run multiple agents simultaneously and the meter doesn’t just run, it sprints.

Microsoft’s own internal data confirmed what many suspected: AI agent deployment costs are now exceeding equivalent human labor costs for the same tasks. Many of “Big-Tech’s”workflows are burning through annual software budgets in months.

Then Nvidia’s VP of Applied Deep Learning, Bryan Catanzaro, said something that should be printed and nailed to every boardroom door currently running an AI transformation. He told Axios directly:

“The cost of compute is far beyond the costs of the employees.”

That’s Nvidia. The company selling the shovels in this gold rush. Their own executive is saying the shovels cost more than the miners they replaced. Do you understand what i’m saying?

And when the tokens run out, the AI stops. Just stops. No continuity. No workaround. No one to call who actually understands the system. Just a spinning wheel where your workforce used to be. Unless you pay more, of course. Pause or pay?

The employees they fired knew what to do when things broke.

The AI just invoices you for the outage.

The Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

There’s a second layer here that gets almost no coverage.

For an AI agent to do its job it needs access. Not partial access. Full access. Your systems. Your client contracts. Your patents. Your proprietary processes. Your future product roadmap. Everything you spent years building has to be handed to a process that has no loyalty, no discretion, and no skin in the game.

You are not hiring a replacement employee with a probation period and an NDA that means something.

You are granting root level access to a billing service that will not protect your interests when things go wrong, cannot be held accountable when your IP leaks, and will continue charging you whether it works or not. Gotta be f**king kidding me.

You didn’t hire a replacement. You gave a stranger with no soul the keys to everything you own.

Watch This First

Before we go to the darkest layer, watch the short I put together on this. Everything above in under two minutes.

[EMBED YOUTUBE SHORT HERE]



https://youtube.com/shorts/4Tlnqgt0-LQ?si=6dcM5UVsAyXT6EnH



[Also, i suck on YT, i’d appreciate it if you sub and watch there. But no biggie]

Now Here’s Where It Gets Worse

You’ve processed the firing. You’ve processed the token costs. You’ve processed the security exposure.

Now process this.

The trillions of dollars required to build the AI infrastructure, the data centers, the power grids, the semiconductors, the cables, the compute capacity that makes all of this possible, that money is not coming from the corporations making these decisions.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said it plainly in his annual shareholder letter. The investment required to maintain US AI leadership will come from savings accounts and pension funds.

From YOU.

Not from the balance sheets of the companies firing workers to cut costs.

Not from the executives announcing layoffs while collecting eight figure bonuses.

From the retirement accounts of the people who got let go.

So let’s run the full sequence one more time because it deserves to be seen as a single picture.

The corporation fires your colleagues to save money.

The AI costs more than the employees anyway.

The infrastructure bill for building that AI gets forwarded to your retirement account.

And while all of this happens your data, your IP, and your institutional knowledge gets absorbed into a system that now competes against you.

You didn’t just lose the job.

Your retirement is financing the machine that took it.

You’re not angry enough.

Sit with that.

Truth. Fire. Purpose.

No Heroes. No Halos. End Hopium.

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Receipts

Microsoft internal data on AI agent costs exceeding human labor: aiweekly.co/alerts/microsoft-data-shows-ai-agents-cost-more-than-human-workers

Nvidia VP Bryan Catanzaro quote via Axios: futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/bosses-more-money-ai-agents-human-salary

Fortune on AI cost problem: fortune.com/2026/05/22/microsoft-ai-cost-problem-tokens-agents

BlackRock Larry Fink shareholder letter coverage: cryptopolitan.com/larry-fink-americans-forced-to-invest-in-ai