WHY I DO THIS

A Field Dispatch from Sir Escanor

I got into this the same way most of you did.

The children.

Not politics. Not surveillance architecture. Not occult doctrine or the linguistics of dead mystery schools. The children. That raw, impossible to argue with pull that says something is very wrong and someone needs to say so.

So I started saying so.

What I didn’t understand at the time is that the entry point is the hook. The most sacred instinct you have, protecting the innocent, is precisely what they use to pull you in, keep you there, and slowly hollow you out while you think you’re doing God’s work. I didn’t see that for a long time. Maybe I didn’t want to.

I need to tell you something I’ve never written down before.

During an investigation into a pedophile network on X, I went looking for the actual material. Not just the accounts. Not just the architecture of how they hide inside spam threads with likes now set to private so you can’t map who’s endorsing what. The actual content. Because I thought finding it was the job. Because I thought if I could document it, I could expose it, and exposing it would mean something.

What I found broke something in me that hasn’t fully healed.

I’m not going to describe what I saw. I’m not doing that to you and I’m not doing it to myself again. What I will tell you is that it didn’t leave. It doesn’t leave. That’s not a metaphor and it’s not me performing the role of someone who paid a price. It’s just the plain truth. Some things, once seen, become part of the architecture of your mind whether you agreed to that or not. I have PTSD from it. I’m saying that plainly because I think the people actually doing this work deserve someone to say it plainly.

What made it worse was understanding how the system is structured. Because the worst material isn’t floating on the surface. It’s layered deliberately. The first layer, the things that get reported and removed, those exist partly to be reported. They’re grotesque enough to force your hand, trigger the algorithm, keep the moderation systems busy, and create the appearance of a platform that’s working. Meanwhile what lives beneath those layers is worse. Lolly dolls. Children and people sold as objects, mutilated, stripped of every human quality, used as product. That market doesn’t surface because the horror above it functions as a ceiling, not a floor. The visible evil is the shield for the invisible evil. You’re not uncovering the rot when you report the obvious layer. You’re being used to maintain the cover over the actual rot underneath it.

That’s the part that broke something specific in me. Not just what I saw. The understanding that it was designed to be seen just enough. And they make money in the process…

Here’s the other thing nobody tells you about this work.

It can become a hiding place.

I don’t say that to condemn anyone. I say it because it happened to me and I’d bet my last dollar it’s happening to half the people reading this right now. When you’re fighting something enormous and genuinely evil, it’s very easy to use that fight as an excuse to not deal with what’s directly in front of you. Your own life. Your own failures. Your own house that needs cleaning before you clean anyone else’s.