🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

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Lynn Ertell's avatar
Lynn Ertell
17h

The Soviets actually abandoned a "fleet of submarines" that were "left to rot"? That's almost unbelievable. Were they really that obsolete?

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3 replies by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳) and others
Marguerite Rothe's avatar
Marguerite Rothe
17h

Comme ça, c'est plus clair ! Merci, beau boulot !

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1 reply by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
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