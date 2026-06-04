WHAT IS JARED KUSHNER BUYING?

Three deals. Three countries. Same pattern every time.



1/

Let's start with how he found Sazan Island.

Kushner said he discovered it while vacationing aboard a yacht owned by Nat Rothschild.

A Rothschild showed him the island.

Keep that in your pocket.



2/

ALBANIA. Sazan Island. $1.4 billion.

Sazan Island was used as a military base by Italy during World War II. The remains of military fortifications are still there. Hundreds of aging concrete bunkers built during the reign of communist dictator Enver Hoxha.

There are still munitions buried underground. In addition the Soviet Union used the island when it was on friendly terms with Albania. After the relationship ruptured the Soviets abandoned a fleet of submarines in a base by Vlora. They eventually rotted and sank.



WWII Italian military fortifications.

Hundreds of Cold War bunkers.

Live munitions still in the ground.

Abandoned Soviet submarine base.

The project envisages turning this communist-era fortified island, riddled with abandoned bunkers and tunnels, into a luxury resort.

Preparatory requirements include demilitarization, clearance of unexploded ordnance, and the inventory of underground tunnels and bunkers, all before a finalized business plan can even be submitted.

He needs to count the bunkers before he can submit a business plan.

And Albania declassified the island for civilian use one month after Trump won re-election.



3/

To get it, protected status had to be stripped.

Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors froze the bank accounts of the landholding company tied to the project.

The seizure was ordered by the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime amid a widening investigation into allegedly fraudulent property titles.

Heavy machinery began clearing the core of the protected zone without permits, without a completed environmental impact assessment, and without public consultation.

Thousands took to the streets of Tirana for two consecutive days. Private security guards beat protesters while police watched. Fifteen protesters charged with criminal proceedings. Deltia's Gaming

Assets frozen. Fraudulent titles. Protesters beaten. Machines running without permits.

On a live munitions island he doesn't legally own yet.



4/

SERBIA. Former Yugoslav Army Headquarters. $500 million.

The deal would see the bombed-out site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense in Belgrade transformed into a luxury hotel complex. Bombs were dropped on the site in 1999 by NATO forces during the Serbia-Kosovo war.

The destroyed headquarters of the entire Yugoslav military apparatus.

Belgrade sits on top of a tangle of tunnels, shafts, caves and bunkers built across thousands of years. Military tunnels running under the city from Roman times through the Cold War. Tito built a nuclear-capable bunker beneath Kalemegdan Fortress to protect the Yugoslav government from Russian invasion.

Over a hundred machine gun nests and nuclear-capable bunkers were built under the fortress in the early 1950s. One remained a classified state secret until 2008.

Kushner targets the NATO-bombed headquarters of Yugoslavia's military, sitting directly above a documented Cold War underground tunnel network.

To get it, a heritage protection had to be stripped.

Prosecutors confirmed a cultural official admitted to forging a key document to lift the site's heritage protections and clear the way for the deal.

Forged government document. Military heritage site. Classified tunnel network underneath.

The deal collapsed when the forgery was exposed. Serbia's president called the prosecution a witch hunt.

5/

ZVËRNEC PENINSULA. Albania. Third project.

Adjacent to the Sazan deal.

A third project on the Zvërnec peninsula, a 1,000-acre coastal area in southern Albania, would see several hotels and hundreds of villas built across the protected Vjosa-Narta coastal landscape.

The same coastline sitting on top of Albania's documented 750,000 bunker network.

Over 750,000 bunkers were built across Albania under communist dictator Enver Hoxha.

There is roughly one bunker per every four Albanians. 14.7 bunkers per square mile.

Three projects. All in the same bunker-dense region of the Balkans. All requiring the stripping of protected status. All involving land with documented Cold War military underground infrastructure.



6/

Every single deal follows the same script.

Find land with strategic military history and underground infrastructure.

Get the government to strip its protected or classified status through corruption, document fraud, or political pressure.

Move in before legal challenges can stop you.

When it collapses, blame the prosecutors and move to the next one.

The Senate Finance Committee found that foreign governments may seek partnerships with Affinity in order to gain leverage over Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Affinity has pocketed $157 million in fees from foreign clients. Saudi Arabia will have the right to renegotiate or withdraw its $2 billion in August 2026, giving them considerable leverage over Kushner at exactly the moment he is representing the United States in Middle East peace negotiations. How interesting?



The man buying bunkers in the Balkans with Saudi money is simultaneously negotiating American foreign policy with Saudi Arabia.

And Saudi Arabia can pull his entire operation in August 2026 if they don't like how those negotiations go.



7/

He found Sazan Island on a Rothschild yacht.

He's buying it with Saudi money.

He's clearing the legal path through forged documents and stripped protections.

He's doing it while serving as America's peace envoy.

And the island still has live munitions in the ground.



A resort developer?

Or an acquisitions operation wearing a hard hat?

Three countries. Three ex-military sites. Three deals requiring document fraud or corruption to clear the legal path.

All funded by the same foreign governments he simultaneously negotiates American foreign policy with.

Again, Saudi Arabia gets to renegotiate or pull the entire $2 billion in August 2026.

Right in the middle of the Iran negotiations.

Right in the middle of the Gaza negotiations.

Right when the leverage matters most.

The question isn't what's being built on these islands and ruins but what was already there.

And who needed it badly enough to send a Rothschild to show him where to look.



No heroes.



No halos.



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Receipts:

Sazan: WWII fortifications, Cold War bunkers, live munitions, Soviet submarine base CB Insights: https://www.cbinsights.com/investor/jared-kushner

Sazan: demilitarization / ordnance clearance / bunker inventory required — Tirana Times: https://www.tiranatimes.com/serbia-loses-kushner-investment-vucic-points-to-albania

Albania declassified Sazan one month after Trump re-election Grand Pinnacle Tribune: https://evrimagaci.org/gpt/kushner-sparks-controversy-with-bold-balkan-projects-519545

Asset freeze / fraudulent titles OCCRP: https://www.occrp.org/en/news/albania-freezes-assets-in-kushner-resort-probe

No permits / machines running / protesters beaten Albania Visit: https://albaniavisit.com/tourism-politics/albania-kushner-vjosa-narta-protests

Belgrade Yugoslav Army HQ / NATO bombed AOL / Independent: https://www.aol.com/news/jared-kushner-gets-green-light-220643418.html

Heritage protection stripped via forged document Global Security: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/library/news/2025/05/mil-250516-rferl02.htm

Belgrade Cold War tunnel network National Geographic: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/secret-subterranean-history-belgrade-serbia

Zvërnec third project Albanian Daily News: https://albaniandailynews.com/news/jared-kushner-s-firm-eyes-billion-dollar-property-deals-in-the-balkans

Albania 750,000 bunkers Slate: https://slate.com/human-interest/2013/09/land-of-the-giant-mushrooms-albania-s-750000-cold-war-bunkers.html

Senate Finance / Saudi leverage / $157M fees / DOJ referral: https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/chairman_wyden_to_affinity_partnerspdf.pdf

Saudi renegotiation leverage August 2026 Popular Info: