WATCH THE MECHANISM, NOT THE MASK

The anatomy of a Give and Go.

No matter how this latest fiasco plays out, don’t let them shift your focus off the mechanism.

Every cycle, a new face gets built up, a sympathetic story gets seeded, and the emotional hooks go in fast.

The victim, the supporting cast, and the antagonists are all clowns juggling your hope around in the circus, waiting for you to buy a ticket.

Then the money starts moving. GiveSendGo links, merch drops, subscription pushes. The same accounts pretending to be on your side are the ones cashing in behind the scenes.

This is how it works every single time. They create the character, seed the story, trigger your emotions, and funnel your money, all while performing solidarity the whole way through.

Watch the mechanism, not the mask. The mask changes every week but the mechanism never does.

Here is the mechanism, broken into its parts.

Movement One: The Character

Every cycle needs a face before it needs a cause. The face gets chosen for maximum sympathy and minimum scrutiny. Young, or elderly. Injured, or grieving. A demographic detail gets attached early because the demographic detail is the actual product being sold, not the person wearing it!

The person is real, usually. That is what makes this work. A real person suffering something real gets fitted into a costume built somewhere else, by people who were never in the room when it happened. This does not mean that the main character isn’t an initiated or mind controlled puppet; that too happens quite often.

Ask the question nobody asks in the first 48 hours: who found this story first, and why were they looking. This also feeds into what i always try and convey, be patient, don’t let them control your reaction by pulling it out of you emotionally.

Movement Two: The Story

The story arrives preloaded with a villain, and the villain always maps onto a group. Not an individual. A group. That is the entire architecture of the racial rotation. The individual is disposable. The demographic is reusable.

The details that get emphasized are never the details that would complicate the narrative. Complication is the enemy of virality. A clean story spreads, a simple one. A complicated story gets fact-checked, and fact-checking is death to a Give and Go before the money lands. Too many moving part is a problem for the architects in this type of grift.

Notice what gets left out. The omission is always doing more work than the inclusion.

Movement Three: The Amplification

This is the part people miss because it looks like solidarity.

The big accounts, the ones with the following built over years, the ones your trust took a decade to earn, do not create these stories. They amplify them. That is their entire function in the mechanism. They are not the arsonists just the accelerant. The compound delivering the pharmakon.

An account with half a million followers posts the story within hours of it surfacing, always with the same tone: outraged, urgent, righteous.

10 other large accounts in the same political lane post within the same window. This is not a coincidence and it is not organic. It is an order with steps.

When you see identically timed outrage from accounts that otherwise never agree on anything, you are not watching a movement. You are likely watching a scheduled release.

The influencer does not need to know who started the fire. They only need to know the fire gets them engagement, and engagement is the only currency that has ever mattered to them. So they take it, or, are paid to deliver it.

Movement Four: The Money

Give and Go. The pattern has a name because it repeats exactly the same way every time.

Give: the link goes up. GiveSendGo, GoFundMe, a Venmo pinned to a tweet, a merch drop timed to the outrage cycle, a new tier on a subscription page, a shitcoin. The urgency is manufactured because urgency prevents due diligence. Nobody audits a fundraiser while they are crying or losing their shit.

Go: the accounts that amplified the story in Movement 3 are frequently the same accounts positioned to benefit from Movement 4, directly or through a network close enough to smell. Not always the original poster. Often an adjacent account, a verified researcher, a platform that just happened to be covering the story first and monetizing it 2nd.

The money moves fast, and it moves through more hands than the donor will ever be able to trace. Thats the design.

Movement Five: The Rotation

Here is the part that should scare you more than any single grift, because it proves the mechanism operates above any one story.

Watch the sequence across a single news cycle season. A racial demographic gets targeted first. The story runs its full course: character, seeding, amplification, money. Then, almost on schedule, a different racial demographic gets its turn, mirroring the first almost beat for beat. Same architecture. Same emotional hooks. Same funding rails. Different flag. Different colour mask on the “victim.”

You can predict the next one before it launches, because the machine does not retire. It rotates. Once you have watched 2cycles run on two different demographics with the same structure underneath, you stop being surprised by the 3rd. You start waiting for it. And the one after that, and the one after that, because the machine was never built to serve any one group. It was built to serve itself, and every group is just this season’s inventory.

The tell is not the story. The tell is the rhythm and the highpaced outrage it delivers.

The Asymmetry

Apply the only test that matters. What does the person running the Give and Go actually lose if the story falls apart?

Nothing, usually. The account keeps its followers. The platform keeps the ad revenue already generated during the viral window. The next character is already being scouted before this one finishes trending.

Meanwhile the donor who gave 40 bucks because their heart broke on a Tuesday afternoon has no mechanism to get it back, no accountability to demand, and no idea which of the 11 hands the money passed through actually kept it.

You risk your money, your trust, and your attention. They risk a deleted tweet, maybe.

That is not a fair trade and it was never supposed to be a fair trade.

No matter how this latest fiasco plays out, don’t let them shift your focus off the mechanism.

The mask changes every week. This week it has one face and one flag. Next week it will have another face and a different flag, and the people cheering the loudest against this week’s mask will be lining up behind next week’s without noticing they are watching the same play with new costumes.

Watch the mechanism. Learn its 5 movements. Once you can see the architecture, the mask stops working on you, permanently, regardless of which group it claims to be defending or which group it claims to be attacking. Whether its a group you like, hate, or are indifferent about.

That is the whole exit. Not cynicism. Not apathy. Just the refusal to buy a ticket to a circus you can already see the wiring on.

Below the line, paid subscribers get the actual receipts. Not theory. Timestamps. The exact sequence where this mechanism ran 3X in a row on 3 different demographics, and where I named the next demographic before it happened.

#EscanorStrikesAgain

Either way,

Thank you for your time.

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THE RECEIPTS: CALLED BEFORE IT HAPPENED

Anyone can explain a mechanism after the fact. That’s easy. Hindsight is a coward’s clarity! Screw em.

What separates an actual pattern from a coincidence is whether you called the next one before it launched. Not after. Before. With a name, a demographic, and a timestamp that can’t be edited after the fact.

Here is the sequence, in order, with the receipts.