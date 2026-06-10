THE PAN SACRIFICE: Crowley’s Desert Rite of Ego-Death 🐐☀️

1/

Before Crowley, there was Eleusis.

Ancient Greece’s most revered secret rite. Months of preparation. Fasting. Darkness. A sacred procession. And at the end of it, a drink called kykeon, widely argued by scholars to have been psychoactive.

You came in one person. You left another.

That was the point.

2/

Egypt ran the same machine.

“Bes mugs,” ceramic vessels used in ritual contexts, were tested by archaeologists. Chemical residue found inside: psychotropic compounds. Mixed with bodily fluids. Blood. Semen. Vaginal secretions.

This wasn’t religion, but state-engineering of the nervous system.

Same recipe. Different desert.

3/

Understand the pattern before we go further.

Every ancient initiation cult used the same technology: controlled setting, sensory deprivation, sacred theater, psychoactive substance, taboo act, secrecy enforced by threat of death.

The goal was never enlightenment. The goal was identity replacement.

Crowley didn’t invent this. He industrialized it.

4/

1909. Algerian Sahara.

Aleister Crowley, self-styled Great Beast, drags his young disciple Victor Neuburg into the desert for a month-long operation called the 30 Enochian Aethyrs. Recorded as Liber 418, The Vision and the Voice.

Neuburg is 23. He worships this man. He has taken vows. He believes Crowley holds the key to his spiritual ascent.

That belief is the weapon.

5/

The surface version: ritual invocations, trance states, visions dictated into scripture.

The actual engine: exhaustion, awe, terror, and relief cycled until the disciple’s inner resistance dissolves completely.

Hope feeds into dread. Dread breaks into relief. Relief becomes proof that the master is real and the path is true.

Repeat until the man inside is gone.

6/

The first altar they build isn’t in the sand.

It’s hierarchy. Master and chela. Teacher and student. The one who holds the map and the one who needs it.

Crowley controls Neuburg’s salvation ladder. Every step belongs to him. Cross a step without permission and you fall. Follow instructions and you rise.

When one man controls your path to God, he controls everything below it.

7/

Crowley names the destination: cross the Abyss and annihilate the ego.

Not heal it. Not integrate it. Destroy it.

That doctrine is load-bearing. Because once ego-death is the goal, every violation becomes a necessary step. Every degradation becomes evidence of progress. Every line crossed becomes a credential.

The theology exists to justify what comes next.

8/

The guardian of the Abyss is Choronzon. Dispersion. Shapeshifting chaos. Contradiction and bait.

In Liber 418, Choronzon appears as a force of pure mental fragmentation: obscene language, emotional manipulation, identity mimicry, overload.

A force designed to shatter coherence until the boundary breaks.

Choronzon isn’t a demon. It’s a tactic. And Crowley is the one running it.

9/

December 3, 1909. Mount Da’leh Addin.

Crowley hits a veil in his working and feels compelled to perform a ceremony on the summit, in daylight, immediately.

Obedience test. Not from God. From Crowley.

The disciple watches. The disciple is always watching. Learning what the path demands.

10/

Crowley records it himself in fog-language carefully chosen to obscure the act while preserving it.

“We built a great circle... erected an altar... there I sacrificed myself... it is not lawful to speak openly of this sacrifice.”

Confessions, 1969 edition, pages 477 to 478.

When a man says he sacrificed himself and will not say how, the unspeakable thing is the point.

11/

Enter Pan.

Pan is the god of animal nature. Lust. Frenzy. The wild that lives below civilization. He is shameless by design, appetite without apology, instinct without consequence.

In the ritual context, Pan is a permission slip. A god-mask. A theological costume that lets men do things while saying the god moved through them.

It wasn’t me. It was Pan.

12/

Historian Alex Owen documents what the Pan sacrifice actually was.

Neuburg invokes Pan. The sacrifice is enacted as taboo role inversion. Neuburg sodomizes Crowley, Crowley receiving, as an act of psychic shock and ritual humiliation.

The master bows. The disciple violates. Shame is renamed purification. Degradation is renamed ego-death.

Sit with that.

13/

The pompous Great Beast. The self-declared prophet of a new aeon. The man who wrote laws for gods.

Face down in the Algerian sand.

This is the machinery beneath the robes. The occult aristocracy stripped to its actual function. Power expressed through the most intimate violation available, then wrapped in scripture so the victim calls it sacred.

Coercion with incense. Abuse with a citation.

14/

The secrecy has two locks.

One is occult silence, the ancient vow that initiates do not speak of what happens inside the circle.

The other is the Labouchere Amendment, 1885, British law. Male homosexual acts were criminal, punishable by two years hard labor. What happened on that mountain was not only mystically unspeakable. It was legally catastrophic.

Silence wasn’t just spiritual discipline. It was survival.

15/

Now the sacrament layer. Because Crowley doesn’t stop at the ordeal itself.

He builds ingestion into the system. You don’t just endure the rite. You consume it.

The Black Eucharist.

16/

Crowley’s own text, Liber AL vel Legis, chapter three, verses 23 through 25 give the formula.

Meal. Honey. Wine. Oils. Then, in his words: soften with rich fresh blood and make cakes and eat unto me.

That is primary text. His words. His recipe.

17/

The same passage escalates the blood specification. Best blood is of the moon, monthly. Identified in Crowley’s own New Comment as menstrual blood.

Secondary Thelemic sources widely confirm Cakes of Light can incorporate semen, menstrual blood, vaginal fluid, and combinations of all three.

The sacramental logic is not ambiguous. Bodily essence, consecrated, ingested. The body of the rite eaten by its participants.

This is what they built their theology around.

18/

Crowley frames it as physiology becoming theology. The subtle principle of animal life is fixed into the Cakes by introducing fresh living blood.

Not metaphor. Not poetry. He is describing a mechanism.

The initiation doesn’t end when the ordeal ends. You carry it inside you. Literally.

19/

Now the ZAX working. The 10th Aethyr. The Abyss itself.

Circle drawn for the scribe. Triangle drawn for manifestation. Animal sacrifice performed. Roles assigned by geometry.

Crowley steps into the triangle as vessel. Neuburg sits in the circle, trapped, tasked with holding the boundary even if what threatens it wears the master’s face.

Ritual geometry is role assignment. Role assignment is control architecture.

20/

Choronzon moves through Crowley in the triangle. The entity uses every weapon available: obscenity, baiting, contradiction, emotional shapeshifting, identity mimicry.

The goal is to get Neuburg to break the circle’s boundary. To make him step out. To dissolve the last line of defense through overload.

21/

Victor Neuburg held the circle.

He survived ZAX. He completed the working. He walked out of the Sahara with Crowley believing he had crossed the Abyss, touched the void, been remade by the ordeal.

He believed he had chosen every step.

That is the genius of the machine.

22/

The relationship continued for years after the desert. More workings. More vows. More steps on the ladder only Crowley controlled.

Then in 1914, Crowley ended it. Not quietly. He performed a ritual curse. He declared Neuburg spiritually unfit, weak, a failed vessel.

The master who built the staircase kicked it out from under him on the way down.

23/

What came after was not recovery. It was disappearance.

People who knew Neuburg described a man fundamentally altered. He stopped writing. He stopped engaging. He described himself as cursed, and meant it literally.

Over a decade of near-total withdrawal from public life. Friends said he was visibly broken, unable to function at anything close to his prior capacity.

He eventually rebuilt a partial existence in the 1930s. Mentored young poets. Dylan Thomas among them.

He died in 1940. Largely forgotten.

24/

Here is the detail that should not leave you.

He never spoke of the desert. Not after the relationship ended. Not after the curse. Not during the collapse. Not during the partial recovery.

The secrecy held until death.

A man was destroyed by something he could not name, and he carried the silence all the way to the grave. Whether from shame, from fear, from the vow, or because the ordeal had simply reached too deep to excavate, he never said.

That silence is the most damning receipt in this entire file.

25/

Zoom out now.

Eleusis. The Bes cup. The Algerian desert. Three points on the same line, separated by centuries, running the same sequence.

Psychoactive substance. Controlled environment. Sexual and bodily transgression. Sacred framing. Enforced silence. Identity replacement.

This is a programmable sequence programmed into spirituallity.

And someone, across a very long time, has kept the program running.

26/

Crowley didn’t transcend the ancient template. He copied it, spiked it with maximum degeneracy, and aimed it at a young man who trusted him with his soul.

The result was a broken human being who couldn’t speak about what happened to him for the rest of his life.

And the man who built the ordeal wrote books about it, charged initiates to follow him, and called himself the Beast.

27/

The machine is not mystical. Strip the robes off and what you have is this:

Isolate the target. Control their access to meaning. Install hope. Cycle with dread. Cross a line together that cannot be uncrossed. Consecrate the line-crossing as sacred. Enforce silence with theology and law. Consume the evidence.

That sequence is as old as power. Crowley just had good branding.

28/

The circle in the sand was drawn to protect the disciple from a demon.

It could not protect him from the man who put him there.

You don’t force someone into this machine. You build a staircase. You hand them the theology that makes every step feel chosen. You give the degradation a name that sounds like God.

And they walk in themselves.

Every time.

That staircase still exists.

Different sand. Different desert.

Before you read Part II, I want you to think of someone. Someone who changed. Who found something, or something found them. Who started speaking differently. Who became slowly unreachable.

Hold that face in your mind.

Part II is written for them. Continue below.

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RECEIPTS 🧾

Eleusinian Mysteries overview + kykeon: https://www.thecollector.com/the-eleusinian-mysteries-ancient-greece/

Entheogenic theories + kykeon debate: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eleusinian_Mysteries

Bes mugs + psychotropic residue analysis: https://www.archaeology.wiki/blog/2024/11/15/egyptian-bes-mugs-were-used-for-psychotropic-drinks/

Liber AL vel Legis (blood / Cakes / “eat unto me”): https://hermetic.com/legis/new-comment/Chapter-iii

Cake of Light + Thelemic ingestion doctrine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cake_of_Light

Pan rite stated plainly (Alex Owen academic PDF): https://is.muni.cz/el/1423/jaro2011/SOC571E/um/24258605/Aleister_Crowley_in_the_Desert.pdf

Crowley Confessions (Pan sacrifice primary source): https://archive.org/details/the-confessions-of-aleister-crowley-edited-by-john-symonds-kenneth-grant

Liber 418 ZAX section (circle/triangle/Choronzon): https://www.tarrdaniel.com/documents/Thelemagick/publication/english/Book_418.html

Legal context, Labouchere Amendment 1885: https://www.parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/transformingsociety/private-lives/relationships/collections1/sexual-offences-act-1967/1885-labouchere-amendment/

Crowley filth/excrement scholarship (taboo theology, not Eucharist recipe): https://www.academia.edu/129113274/ALEISTER_CROWLEY_S_MYSTERIES_OF_FILTH_EXCREMENT_AND_INITIATION_AT_THE_ABBEY_OF_THELEMA

THE PAN SACRIFICE: Part II The Portable Desert