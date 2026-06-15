🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Sheep No More's avatar
A Sheep No More
7h

Excellent work and excellent pattern recognition skills. The game gets old and it's frustrating why most can't see it.

From Philosopher to Power: Is Palantir's Alex Karp a Programmed Asset? https://a-sheep-no-more.blogspot.com/2026/04/from-philosopher-to-power-is-alex-karp.html

See what Google AI shared with me about the US fast-tracking the digital control grid https://a-sheep-no-more.blogspot.com/2026/05/see-what-google-ai-shared-with-me-about.html

The AI Gate and Digital ID Are Being Built in the Name of National Security https://a-sheep-no-more.blogspot.com/2026/06/the-ai-gate-and-digital-id-are-being.html

Reply
Share
Pamela Smith's avatar
Pamela Smith
9m

I have a question based in what you wrote about "pattern recognition": Is Q running the same way?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture