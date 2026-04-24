🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

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Anne Woods's avatar
Anne Woods
Apr 24

German ones too.

https://youtu.be/9ODdu_xqNXw?si=QW6m_u-RFViYhm42

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Apr 24

The Curse of Inventors are all inventors of new peaceful devices which are vital for the progress of our civilization.

Scientists who come too close to the Truth... Inventors who find solutions to the artificial problems created....

We are the ones who make the future possible.

that is why they hunt us down.

RIP David Wilcock

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-curse-of-inventors

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