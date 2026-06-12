ENTHEOS

Muse, Demons and Kings

Tucker Carlson called the President the Antichrist.

The Vatican convened its International Association of Exorcists, 250 priests across 30 countries, and issued a formal warning to Pope Leo XIV about a global surge in Satanism.

Everyone is reaching for the word possessed.

I have a different word. It is older than the Church, older than the exorcist tradition, older than every institutional taxonomy of demonic influence ever assembled. And it is more honest than all of them, because it does not let you pick a side.

The word is Pharmakon.

What Pharmakon Actually Means

Drug. Poison. Cure. Spell. Sacrament. All simultaneously.

The same Greek root covers all of it.

When Circe administered Pharmakon to the men of Odysseus and turned them into swine, she was using a real pharmacological and psychological technology to dissolve identity and replace it with something she controlled. When the Eleusinian initiates drank kykeon at the center of the most consequential initiation ritual in the ancient world, that was Pharmakon. When the oracle at Delphi sat over volcanic vapors and delivered intelligence that shaped the policy of every major Mediterranean power for centuries, that was Pharmakon.

When the early Christian communities received the Eucharist, the body and blood of the Christos, a Greek word meaning 'one anointed with drugs,' the oil was the carrier not the compound, the way a base oil delivers an active ingredient through the skin without being the ingredient itself.

The carrier was always visible. What it was carrying was not.

The Church did not kill the technology.

It inherited it, stripped the precision out of the language, and issued a rebranded version.

The God Inside

The Greeks had a word for the moment a non-human intelligence entered a human being and used them as an instrument.

Entheos. En, meaning inside. Theos meaning god. The god inside.

It is where the word enthusiasm comes from. To be enthusiastic in its original meaning was not a compliment. It was an observation. The god is in this one.

Homer did not write the Iliad. He opened his mouth and asked a goddess to use it. The first line is the invitation: Sing, O goddess.

He was not the author. He was the vessel or vehicle. The goddess was the author. This was not considered strange or frightening. It was considered the highest form of transmission available to a human being. The artist as instrument. The intelligence as source.

The Pythia at Delphi did the same. She prepared herself through fasting, ritual purification, and Pharmakon, then she opened the channel. What came out of her mouth directed the policy of empires. Generals consulted her before wars. Kings consulted her before marriages. Her words were not hers. That was the entire point.

This is the technology in its original undistorted form. The non-human intelligence enters. The human transmits. The output shapes the world.

Now ask yourself who controls the channel?

Because the same technology that moved through Homer’s mouth now moves through every screen we own. The question has never been whether the channel is open. The question is what is using it and where it is pulling you.

The Oldest Org Chart on Earth

The Sumerians built the first institutional apparatus for what we now loosely call possession.

Seven divine counselors. One per king. The Uruk List of Kings and Sages is an organizational chart, dating to 165 BC. One sage per king. Created by the god Enki, assigned to mediate between non-human intelligence and the human executive. The king signs the legislation. The Apkallu wrote the briefing that made the legislation feel inevitable.

After the flood, the fully divine Apkallu were replaced by part-human ummanu. Human advisors. Scholars and craftsmen. The architecture didn’t change. The access credentials did.

This is the oldest documented form of the dynamic running through every government, every intelligence NGO, and every think tank holding a seat at the table.

The advisor constructs the world the executive inhabits. Once the executive is operating inside that constructed world, what looks like possession from the outside feels like conviction from the inside.

They did not call it possession but counsel.

The Church Is a Competing Frequency

The Catholic Church has four stages for what happens when something non-human gets inside a person. Obsession. Infestation. Oppression. Possession.

Most people only know the last one. The spinning head. The voice change. The crucifix-dildo… The obvious part. Hollywood did that on purpose.

The first three are where the real work gets done, because in the first three the person still functions. They still go to work. Still hold office. Still make decisions. They just cannot think outside the box that has been built around them. They believe their thoughts are their own. But are they steering?

Now consider who built that diagnostic system.

The same institution that spent a thousand years deciding what you were allowed to believe, who you were allowed to confess to, and what sins required their specific permission to resolve. The confessional booth is a data collection system. The concept of sin is an access mechanism. You cannot get clean until you come through us.

The Church did not build the exorcism manual to protect you from the technology.

It built it to identify when a competing signal had gotten in and displaced their own.

The exorcist is not the cure.

The exorcist works for the competing Pharmakon.

Three Stages Are Enough

Here is what they never told you about those four stages.

You do not need the fourth one to control a population. The first three are sufficient.

Obsession is the algorithmic feed. The entity does not need to get inside you if it can keep knocking loudly enough and long enough. That is the notification. That is autoplay. That is the news cycle running at 6 and 10 and midnight and again before you have gotten out of bed. Persistent assault on attention without your awareness or consent. The person is not possessed. The person is besieged. Still functional, still going to work, still signing the legislation, and completely unable to think about anything the siege has not pre-approved.

Infestation is the device. The frequency does not live in the person. It lives in the object. The phone is the infested location. The platform is the infested institution. The person carries the attachment everywhere they go and calls it a tool. The stage is not inside them. The stage is in their pocket and they put it there themselves.

Oppression is the documented outcome. Sleep disruption. Anxiety with no single nameable source. The particular flatness that settles in after an hour of scrolling without finding anything satisfying but being unable to stop. This is not a coincidence of modern life. It is measurable affliction with a known and intentional architecture behind it.

Stage four, full possession, is never required at population scale. Hold three billion people in chronic obsession, infestation, and oppression simultaneously and the behavioral outcomes are functionally identical to full possession, without the more visible and obvious traits that would make people resist.

The ancient exorcists catalogued the stages.

The broadcast engineers built the infrastructure.

Different ends of the same project.

Tucker Calling the President the Antichrist Is Also a Ritual

Let’s not slide past this.

Tucker Carlson is not outside the system observing it. He is a frequency operating inside it, doing what frequencies do: entraining millions of minds around a specific emotional and conceptual signature.

When Tucker points at the President and says Antichrist, he is not breaking the spell.

He is casting one. A different one. Pulling toward a different destination.

Pharmakon from a different hand.

Drug and poison share the same root. The cure and the disease come from the same dispensary. The exorcist and the sorcerer trained on the same texts. In some cases they are the same practitioner working different rooms.

The question has never been possession versus non-possession.

The question is always whose frequency, and where it is pulling you.