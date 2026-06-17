The Room Where It Happens. And What They’re Planning.

I covered Dialog earlier this year. Called it what it is. Hardly anyone was listening.

A data leak has a way of changing that.

Twenty years. No website. No member list. No record of what was discussed inside. Just Peter Thiel’s private planning society, gathering quietly, year after year, among people who described their own purpose as wanting to “implement the plans we develop.”

Not discuss. Implement.

Now they have your attention.

What Is Dialog

Dialog was co-founded in 2006 by Peter Thiel, Palantir chairman, PayPal co-founder, early Facebook investor and data entrepreneur Auren Hoffman. It describes itself as an off-the-record forum for executives, elected officials, and academics. Media comparisons to Bilderberg and the World Economic Forum are frequent and deliberate. Like those bodies, Dialog has spent two decades cultivating the appearance of irrelevance while operating at the highest levels of global influence.

No public-facing website. No disclosed membership. A $16,000 registration fee.

Swiss hacktivist maia arson crimew, the same researcher who previously leaked the US government’s no-fly list and breached surveillance giant Verkada, found a hidden directory embedded in Dialog’s website code. Inside: 113 participant profiles. Contact details. Personal biographies. Political leanings. And whether members were “looking for love” at Dialog events.

A separate source provided WIRED with the full registration list for Dialog’s upcoming 2026 retreat. 222 names. Scheduled for August 12-16 at the Powerscourt Hotel outside Dublin, Ireland.

Who’s In The Room

The 2026 attendee list reads like a casting call for the architecture of the world.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Senator Ted Cruz. NATO’s Supreme Commander in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. A former Middle East chief of intelligence. A sitting US ambassador. The Army Secretary. Six members of the PayPal Mafia. Multiple Google and Google DeepMind executives. Executives running America’s most prominent surveillance and data firms.

From entertainment: Hollywood actors Josh Brolin and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Podcast host Sam Harris. Longevity entrepreneur Bryan Johnson. Oscar-winning songwriter Benj Pasek.

From finance: figures whose names appear on the boards of institutions that shape monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Across party lines. Across industries. Across governments.

None of the government officials registered using official email addresses. That places every communication outside public records laws. Quite the oversight.

The Agenda

Set aside the membership list for a moment. Read the agenda.

“Navigating WWIII.” “Battlefield Technologies.” “Bring Back Nuclear.” “Build-a-Cult.” “How’s Your Sex Life?” “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness.”

The cult-building session is being moderated by the founder of Pray.com, a Christian networking platform.

These are not hypotheticals being tossed around by think-tank of random maniacs. These are the discussion topics chosen by the people who hold the levers. The people who don’t need to lobby government because they are the government. Who don’t need access to military decision making because the military commanders are in the room with them.

2014: The Language That Explains Everything

The 2026 leak is new. The intent is not.

A 2014 Dialog invitation, which surfaced in the DOJ’s release of the Epstein files earlier this year, contains language that reframes two decades of what Dialog claimed to be.

The invitation describes the gathering as a “two-day bipartisan retreat discussing how to change the world.” It calls its attendees “150 global leaders who can have an impact now and emerging leaders who can help implement the plans we develop.”

Implement the plans we develop.

There are no speakers. No panels. No audience. Only facilitated breakout discussions among people who self-identify as capable of changing the world and who are explicitly invited to help carry out whatever is decided inside.

A governing body with no public mandate.

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The Epstein Thread

The 2014 retreat invitation appeared in the Epstein files for a reason. Jeffrey Epstein was on the invite list.

Whether he attended remains unconfirmed. What is documented, through DOJ filings and congressional committee records, is that Thiel and Epstein maintained a relationship that began around 2014 and continued into early 2019. The year Epstein died in a New York federal detention cell. A death ruled suicide.

The overlap is not the story by itself. The overlap is a data point in a longer patter, a pattern of power clustering in spaces deliberately designed to leave no record.

The Rome Lectures. The Quote. The Campus.

Cybernews reported that Thiel separately hosted a series of invitation-only lectures in Rome exploring the concept of the Antichrist, and whether emerging crises: AI, nuclear weapons, climate, could be used to justify forms of global governance.

He has also stated publicly: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

That is a man who built a surveillance company, co-founded a secret planning society, maintained documented ties to one of history’s most notorious power brokers, and is now gathering 222 of the world’s most influential people in a private Irish hotel to discuss navigating a third world war telling you exactly what he believes.

Dialog recently purchased land outside Washington DC. A permanent campus is being built.

They are done meeting in hotel ballrooms.

What You Should Take From This

This is not about Peter Thiel’s politics. Left and right are both in the room. The list spans Clinton-era officials and Trump cabinet members. That is the point. What operates above political theater requires both teams on the field.

The question that doesn’t get asked enough isn’t what they discussed. It’s what “off the record” is protecting. When the most powerful people on earth gather privately to develop plans and identify who will implement them, and go to lengths to ensure no public record exists, the conversation worth having isn’t about transparency.

It’s about who gave them permission to plan anything at all.

Nobody did.

That’s the story.

Sources: WIRED (June 16, 2026), Cybernews, Straight Arrow News, Stanford Daily, DOJ Epstein file releases, Axios (2025), EU Observer

Part Two: The Infrastructure

Dialog is where the plans get made. But plans require infrastructure.

Peter Thiel built that too.

Palantir

Palantir was founded in 2003. The name comes from Tolkien, the seeing stones, objects that allow their holders to observe events across great distances. Thiel chose that name deliberately. He has said so.

The company builds data integration and surveillance tools. Its primary clients have historically been US intelligence agencies and the military. It processes vast streams of information, identifies patterns, flags anomalies, and produces actionable intelligence.

Since 2018, Palantir has received over $180 million in payments from the IRS across 26 contracts. Reports emerged in early 2026 that it was helping the Trump administration build a searchable mega-database combining tax returns with other federal data sources on US citizens. Over $800 million and climbing.

Thirteen former Palantir employees signed a letter warning that guardrails established to prevent discrimination, disinformation, and abuse of power “have now been violated, and are rapidly being dismantled.” They wrote that “Palantir’s platform grants immense power to its users, helping control the data, decisions, and outcomes that determine the future of governments, businesses, and institutions, and by extension, all of us.”

That last line deserves a pause. That is not a critic writing that, but someone who worked there.

Polymarket

In 2024, Founders Fund, Peter Thiel’s venture firm. led a $45 million Series B funding round for Polymarket. The world’s largest prediction market. A platform where millions of people bet real money on the outcomes of political events, military conflicts, elections, and geopolitical bullshit basically..

Consider what that means structurally. Polymarket is a real-time map of what the public believes is going to happen. Not what they say in polls. What they’re willing to put money on. The signal is cleaner. The data is more honest.

In March 2026, Polymarket announced it was partnering with Palantir to build surveillance systems for its prediction markets using Palantir’s Vergence AI engine combining advanced data analytics and financial monitoring to track trading activity in real time.

The surveillance company now monitors the prediction market. The prediction market is funded by the surveillance company’s founder. The founder runs a private planning society attended by treasury secretaries, NATO commanders, and intelligence chiefs.

Just take a second and think about the entire wheelhouse here.

The Loop

Dialog is where outcomes are discussed and plans are developed off the record, among people with the power to implement them.

Palantir is the infrastructure that survives every administration, processes the data of every citizen, and answers to the people who built it.

Polymarket tells you what the crowd thinks will happen and who might be betting on information the crowd doesn’t have. Two Israelis were charged with using classified information to make bets about their nation’s military operations on Polymarket. That case was the public version. Polymarket then hired Palantir to monitor for more of the same.

The man who funds the prediction market also built the surveillance tool used to police it.

If you wanted to design a system that harvested crowd intelligence, detected who knows what before the public does, and maintained total informational advantage over every participant, im guessing this is roughly what it would look like.

Since 2024, Thiel and related entities have sold over a billion dollars in Palantir stock, with an additional $290 million filing to sell.

The men who built the seeing stone are quietly stepping back from owning it.

What This Has To Do With Dublin

In August, 222 people will gather at a hotel outside Dublin. NATO’s top commander. Trump’s treasury secretary. Intelligence chiefs. Surveillance executives. AI researchers. They will discuss navigating a third world war. They will discuss building a cult. They will do all of it off the record. Just read that again. WW3. Build-a-Cult. In Secrecy.

…

Mr talks-about-the-antichrist for 2 days straight co-founded a company that processes your tax data, funds the platform that maps your collective beliefs about the future, and has stated publicly that he no longer believes freedom and democracy are compatible.

He’s not hiding what he thinks and he is building what he believes.

The question is whether enough people are paying attention before the plans get implemented.

The End.



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Sources: Tax Notes (Feb 2026), Decrypt (March 2026), The Block (March 2026), Benzinga (March 2026), WIRED (June 2026), DOJ Epstein files

Receipts

WIRED Leak Exposes Members of Peter Thiel’s Secretive Dialog Society

https://dnyuz.com/2026/06/16/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/

Cybernews Leak Exposes Peter Thiel’s Secretive Dialog Society and Its Elite Guest List

https://cybernews.com/news/peter-thiels-secret-society-leak-ai-disruption-cult-world-war-iii/

Straight Arrow News Peter Thiel’s Dialog Network Was Super-Secret. A Data Leak Changed That.

https://san.com/cc/peter-thiels-dialog-network-was-super-secret-a-data-leak-changed-that/

IBTimes Leaked Peter Thiel Retreat Agenda Included Build-a-Cult and How’s Your Sex Life Sessions

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/data-breach-exposes-secrets-peter-thiel-dialog-retreat-1803198

EU Observer EU Denies Kallas Attendance at Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Following Leaked Guest List

https://euobserver.com/222529/eu-denies-kallas-attendance-at-peter-thiels-secret-dialog-society-after-leak/

Readers.id Data Leak Exposes Peter Thiel Secretive Dialog Society Members

https://www.readers.id/en/peter-thiel-dialog-society-leak

WION News From Build-a-Cult to WWIII: Leak Exposes Peter Thiel’s Elite Dublin Retreat

https://www.wionews.com/world/peter-thiel-dialog-retreat-dublin-leak-build-a-cult-wwiii-agenda-1781680244369

Stanford Daily Levin, Stanford Alumni Appear on List of Peter Thiel Dialog Society Affiliates

https://stanforddaily.com/2026/06/16/levin-stanford-alumni-appear-on-list-of-peter-thiel-dialog-society-affiliates/

The Epstein Connection

Reddit r/Epstein Epstein Being Asked If This Dialog Retreat Is Connected

https://www.reddit.com/r/Epstein/comments/1sdhj8s/epstein_being_asked_if_this_dialogue_retreat_is/

Dialog Background and Expansion

Axios (2025) Scoop: Dialog, a Secretive Forum, Plans DC-Area Campus

https://www.axios.com

Gizmodo (August 2025) Secretive, Peter Thiel-Founded Tech Bilderberg Group Is Moving Up in the World

https://gizmodo.com/secretive-peter-thiel-founded-tech-bilderberg-group-is-moving-up-in-the-world-2000640214

Wikipedia Dialog Organization

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialog_(organization)

Palantir and the IRS

Tax Notes Palantir Contracts Under Scrutiny Amid IRS Tax Data Controversy

https://www.taxnotes.com/featured-news/palantir-contracts-under-scrutiny-amid-irs-tax-data-controversy/2026/02/18/7tzns

Polymarket and Palantir

Decrypt Polymarket, Peter Thiel’s Palantir Eye Surveillance Models for Sports Prediction Markets

https://decrypt.co/360558/polymarket-peter-thiel-palantir-surveillance-models-sports-prediction-markets

The Block Polymarket Taps Peter Thiel-Backed Palantir to Develop Sports Betting AI Monitoring Tool

https://www.theblock.co/post/393009/polymarket-peter-thiel-palantir-develop-sports-betting-ai-monitoring-tool

Benzinga Peter Thiel’s Palantir to Monitor Polymarket’s Sports Contracts for Suspicious Activity

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/prediction-markets/26/03/51160873/peter-thiels-palantir-to-monitor-polymarkets-sports-contracts-for-suspicious-activity

Crypto Briefing Polymarket Partners with Peter Thiel’s Palantir to Build AI-Powered Oversight Tools

https://cryptobriefing.com/polymarket-partners-palantir-ai-powered-oversight/

DeFi Rate Polymarket US Turns to Palantir, TWG AI for Sports Markets Integrity Monitoring

https://defirate.com/news/polymarket-us-turns-to-palantir-twg-ai-for-sports-markets-integrity-monitoring/