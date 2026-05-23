🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

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Eric Marshall's avatar
Eric Marshall
2d

Yup. They're ALL in on it.

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Heath Wyld's avatar
Heath Wyld
2d

You got Sandia. The only thing missing is the alleged link between the OSS, CIA and the Department of Energy. The alleged link being that the CIA outsourced its programs regarding one particular topic to the Dept of Energy, as a way of completely hiding it from all oversight.

Whether or not the allegation is correct, I do not know. All I know without a shadow of a doubt is that the link from the OSS to the Department of Energy is real. My late mother's bff's late uncle had gone from OSS to the Department of Energy, with a direct line government red phone in his house.

That's why, when I was back in my twenties, my mom and her bff, Jan, decided that they were going to get me engaged to marry Jan's daughter, come hell or high water, or else. I chose 'or else' because I had a thing for Asian girls. I chose 'or else' and my mother disinherited me and her entire extended family worked together to permanently expel me from their family. Now I'm poor. LOL

But I do live in mainland SE Asia.

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