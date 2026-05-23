CIA. Mossad. Trump. Massie. Epstein & Huffines.

One Ranch. One Network.

The debate over whether Epstein was CIA or Mossad is the distraction they designed for you.

He was both. Running simultaneously. For the same network.

And that network didn’t die when Epstein did.

It inherited the ranch.

It kept the spy link running.

It got Trump’s endorsement.

It purged the one congressman asking questions.

No flag. No nation. No loyalty to you or your children.

Just shareholders.

And they’re still operating.

1/

The DOJ’s files have been public since the release.

Almost nobody read them.

Here’s what they say.

In 2016 Epstein built covert communications infrastructure at Zorro Ranch, New Mexico. A local rancher named Bill Patterson gave him three internet options.

Option A: gigabit fiber. Fast. Cheap. Clean.

Epstein called it “silly.”

He chose Option C. A 27-mile military-spec microwave link to Sandia Crest mountain, feeding into a satellite earth station with direct-to-orbit uplink capability. Hardware-level AES encryption built below the IP stack. Invisible to standard network monitoring. Interception effectively impossible.

He already had identical architecture running at Little St. James.

One unified system. Two properties. One network.

A man who wants ranch internet doesn’t call gigabit bandwidth silly. A man moving specific encrypted data to a specific untraceable destination does.

Source: DOJ Epstein file archive. EFTA00831005-6. EFTA00830845-8. EFTA00702637-644.

2/

The company that built it: Future Technologies Venture LLC. Georgia. Pentagon contractors.

The engineer who personally designed Epstein’s encrypted link to orbit, Chris Cappiello, now runs their federal sales division.

December 2025: Future Technologies awarded a Missile Defense Agency contract under the Golden “shower” / Dome initiative.

$151 billion ceiling. Care of Donald Trump.

The man who built Epstein’s spy hardware now builds America’s missile defense architecture.

Receipt: GlobeNewswire, December 23, 2025.

3/

The CIA layer.

Donald Barr. OSS veteran. The OSS is what became the CIA. In 1973 he hired a 20 year old Epstein with no degree to teach math at the Dalton School, New York.

Same year Barr published a sci-fi novel about oligarchs trafficking children on a distant planet.

Investigative reporter Kait Justice documented that Barr likely identified Epstein for intelligence recruitment when Epstein was possibly as young as ten.

Think about that.

Donald Barr’s son: William Barr.

Attorney General of the United States. Oversaw Epstein’s arrest, incarceration, and death in federal custody in 2019.

The man who built the asset and the man who buried the investigation are father and son. Lest we forget.

4/

Henry Singleton. Also OSS. Founded Teledyne missile guidance systems, military drones, classified Defense programs. Owned the ranch directly next door to Zorro Ranch.

His land was Epstein’s first choice for the communications relay point. His ranch manager was in active negotiations to provide it. Singleton and his son are in Epstein’s black book. Epstein had Singleton’s ranch modem number in his contact files.

Two OSS veterans bracket Epstein’s entire operation. One recruited him as a child and installed him in elite New York institutions. One owned the adjacent land and was days from handing him the ideal signal relay point.

The American intelligence layer was built into the geography itself.

5/

The Mossad layer.

Robert Maxwell was a Mossad asset tasked with selling backdoored PROMIS software to governments worldwide, ultimately brokering installations worth over $500 million to intelligence agencies in more than twenty countries, including the KGB.

His biggest target: the United States itself.

The FBI opened a Foreign Counterintelligence investigation after employees at Sandia National Laboratories contacted them about Maxwell and Pergamon International, based on information from the NSA. Their concern was that Pergamon was connected to their systems and to systems in Russia. The investigation was shut down by Main Justice before it could conclude.

The middleman for brokering PROMIS into Sandia was John Tower, then-Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sandia National Laboratories sits 27 miles from Zorro Ranch. Same mountain range. Same satellite infrastructure.

The Mossad backdoor into American nuclear weapons research was placed in the exact geography where Epstein later built his covert uplink. Can’t make it up, but they sure do.

6/

Rafi Eitan, who worked directly with Maxwell, admitted Israeli intelligence successfully penetrated PROMIS databases in unidentified US government agencies. He used Maxwell’s companies as Trojan Horses to distribute PROMIS, the same operational model Epstein’s network later ran.

Maxwell sold PROMIS to the Soviet government in the mid-1980s. His funeral was attended by Israeli intelligence chiefs and eulogized by Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.

When Maxwell died in 1991, Epstein helped hide his assets.

The operation transferred. It didn’t end.

7/

The funding layer.

Epstein’s main financial patron for decades was Leslie Wexner, co-founder of the Mega Group, an assembly of pro-Israel billionaires. The sharing of blackmail between intelligence agencies and the organized crime network connected to the Mega Group goes back decades.

Epstein survivor Maria Farmer described the network as a Jewish supremacist blackmail ring linked to the Mega Group. Epstein held multiple passports and reportedly fled to Israel after his first charges in 2008 before securing an extraordinary non-prosecution agreement.

Former NSA counterspy John Schindler: the heart of the Epstein saga was a clandestine intelligence operation devoted to compromising and blackmailing rich and powerful people. The Justice Department gave Epstein a pass in 2008 because he had “belonged to intelligence.”

8/

The global picture.

The CIA vs Mossad argument is the same theater as left vs right. Two brands. One product.

Arab states including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were sharing intelligence data with Israel even while publicly condemning Gaza. This cooperation extended to the Five Eyes partnership of the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Five Eyes expanded beyond the original alliance to 9 Eyes, 14 Eyes, and 41 Eyes, covering virtually every Western nation.

The CIA used sexual blackmail and financial manipulation to control foreign officials. The FSB and KGB pioneered kompromat. Mossad utilized sexual entrapment, cyber surveillance, and financial coercion to shape political, military, and economic decisions worldwide.

Same playbook. Every agency. Every flag. One method. One product.

Leverage over human beings.

9/

Epstein was the outsourced blackmail infrastructure serving all of them simultaneously.

CIA needed leverage over politicians and foreign leaders. Epstein provided it.

Mossad needed the same leverage for Israeli strategic interests. Same footage. Same files. Same product shipped to different desks.

PROMIS built the software backdoor into every government that bought it.

Epstein built the human backdoor into every powerful person who visited his properties.

Two prongs. One network.

10/

Now meet the current owner.

Don Huffines purchased Zorro Ranch in 2023 under an anonymous LLC. His family initially attempted to remain anonymous but were identified by a reporter at the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Trump-endorsed candidate for Texas State Comptroller. Son Russell serves in the Trump administration.

In 2018 Huffines secretly met with Russian officials to help Rand Paul hand-deliver a Trump letter to Putin and negotiate the release of convicted Russian spy Maria Butina.

Texas controls the 8th largest economy on earth. Larger than Russia’s.

The moment his identity became public he announced he bought Epstein’s ranch to turn it into a Christian retreat for Jesus. According to a source inside the operation, that statement was pure fiction invented as damage control by a Dallas PR firm called Bluestone Creates, written the day he got caught.

11/

What Huffines actually does with his money.

The Huffines family heads HEST Investments, which financed Secretome Therapeutics, a biotech company whose lead product is developed from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells harvested from newborns within thirty days of birth.

Epstein publicly and openly told scientists for years that he planned to use Zorro Ranch specifically for a human breeding program, seeding the human race with his DNA. The New York Times reported it. He discussed it openly with associates and academics.

The Huffines family terminated several FCC licenses on the property in 2024 and 2026. They did not terminate the microwave link to Sandia Crest. FCC records show licenses WQXY316 and WQXY300 remain active, held in the name of Zorro Development Corp., Jeffrey Epstein’s former LLC. They terminated three other licenses. They kept those two specifically.

Do you understand what ytou just read?

When news broke that Huffines owned the ranch, HEST’s website was scrubbed, deleted, and hidden immediately.

Epstein’s spy link: still live.

Epstein’s company name: still on the license.

Neonatal biotech investment: hidden the moment anyone looked.

Christian retreat: invented by a PR firm.

People with nothing to hide don’t hide everything.

12/

Now Thomas Massie.

I’ve written about Massie before. The full thread is linked below.

DeMolay. Templar-adjacent Masonic youth order. Same pipeline that produced Clinton and Disney’s inner circle. “Mentoring young boys” is the brand. Robert Trump, Donald’s own brother, was DeMolay too. The order’s own congratulations to Massie used present tense. Not “was.” Is.

Before Congress, Massie spent a decade at MIT building haptic interfaces, hardware that lets humans physically feel and shape digital objects. He raised $32 million in VC doing it. He literally helped engineer the sensory infrastructure of the biodigital cage, then rebranded himself as a libertarian farmer who hates the machine.

He’s funded by Jeff Yass through the Club for Growth. Zionist billionaire. Same network that bankrolls Peter Thiel, who built Palantir, which feeds surveillance data to both US and Israeli intelligence.

Massie in his own words: “I’ve never voted to sanction Israel. I’ve never said anything particularly critical of Israel.”

His followers crowned him the anti-Zionist hero anyway.

Because the hope is always the poison.

Massie drew Trump’s ire specifically for his continued pressure on the administration to release the Epstein files. Trump had him removed from office this week in a Kentucky primary, replaced by a hand-picked loyalist.

13/

Now look at the triangle.

Massie: publicly pushing Epstein accountability. DeMolay. Transhumanist tech background. Yass money. Claims to oppose Israel, never actually has. Positioned as the rebel. The exposure side. The hope they’re selling you.

Trump: publicly blocking Epstein accountability. His DOJ oversaw Epstein’s death in federal custody. His AG’s father built Epstein as a child. He endorsed the man currently sitting on Epstein’s ranch with the spy link still running. He just purged the one congressman pushing hardest on the files.

Huffines: sits between both of them. Owns the ranch. Keeps the spy link live in a dead man’s company name. Invests in neonatal cell biotech then hides it when found out. Trump-endorsed. Son in Trump’s administration. Ran Russian back-channel diplomacy for Trump in 2018. Announced a Christian rebrand invented by a PR firm.

Massie plays the exposure side.

Trump plays the protection side.

Huffines holds the actual property, the actual hardware, the actual network.

All three connected. All three operating inside the same structure through different doors.

The Trump vs Massie performance is the same theater as CIA vs Mossad. Two factions of the same priesthood running a dialectic so you never look at the man standing between them holding Epstein’s keys.

Two sides of the same altar.

Same ranch.

Same network.

14/

They gave you Epstein and Ghislaine.

Tried. Convicted. Case closed.

The OSS veterans who built him, the Pentagon contractors who built his hardware, the AG whose father recruited him as a child, the Mega Group billionaires who funded him, the PROMIS backdoors that preceded him, the Five Eyes network sharing data with Mossad, the spy link still running in a dead man’s company name under a Trump-endorsed owner investing in neonatal biotech, the son of that owner working inside the Trump administration, the one congressman pushing hardest on the files just removed from office by Trump this week — none of that makes the headline.

The flood is the weapon.

Enough horror to keep you addicted and enraged.

Never enough to make you look at the architecture.

The CIA didn’t own Epstein.

The Mossad didn’t own Epstein.

The network owned him.

Same network that owns the ranch today.

Same network that handed you two heroes to choose between while the spy link stayed live and the license stayed in a dead man’s name.

It has no flag. No nation. No loyalty to you, your country, your children, or your future.

It has shareholders.

And the ranch is still running.

No heroes.



No halos.



End Hopium. 🔗 Substack, consider upgrading ☕ Fuel the fire buymeacoffee.com/sirescanor If not, no worries. But the least you can do is like, comment and share! The truth doesn’t need everyone, just enough of us. Be cool, fookers!

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📁 RECEIPTS

Epstein’s covert communications hardware at Zorro Ranch DOJ file archive — EFTA00831005-6 / EFTA00830845-8 / EFTA00702637-644

Epstein’s spy link still active under his dead company’s name FCC licenses WQXY316 and WQXY300 — registered to Zorro Development Corp.

Pentagon contractor who built Epstein’s encrypted uplink awarded $151B missile defense contract GlobeNewswire — December 23, 2025

Huffines’ “Christian retreat” was invented by a Dallas PR firm the day he got caught

Huffines family investment firm HEST financed Secretome Therapeutics — neonatal cell biotech — website scrubbed when ownership went public

Robert Maxwell sold Israeli-backdoored PROMIS software into Sandia National Laboratories, 27 miles from Zorro Ranch

Maxwell FBI counterintelligence file https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2017/jun/28/sir-robert-maxwells-fbi-PROMIS

Mega Group, Mossad, Wexner and the blackmail network https://www.mintpressnews.com/mega-group-maxwells-mossad-spy-story-jeffrey-epstein-scandal/261172

Former NSA counterspy John Schindler confirms Epstein “belonged to intelligence” https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/jan/10/inside-ring-former-nsa-counterspy-says-jeffrey-eps

Five Eyes and Mossad intelligence sharing documented https://theconversation.com/how-israels-famed-intelligence-agencies-have-always-relied-on-help-from-their-friends-264818

Trump removes Massie from office days after Massie pushes hardest on Epstein files https://headlineusa.com/trump-endorsed-gallrein-ousts-massie-in-kentucky

The Thomas Massie Deception — full prior thread

Full Epstein communications infrastructure investigation by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

No Heroes. No Halos. End Hopium.