BORN IN CHAOS VS BORN IN A DREAM

Collapse or revolt. History doesn’t offer a third option.

Every civilization that concentrated wealth past a certain threshold ended the same way. Either the floor gave out, or the people beneath it stopped holding it up. Sometimes both happened at once, and historians spent the next century arguing about which came first.

You are living inside the data point. The question is not if. The question is which form it takes, and how fast.

The Lie Hidden in the Headline

There are two numbers that describe a country’s wealth. One tells you what you get if you divide all the money in the country equally among the adults. The other tells you what the person in the dead middle of the line actually has.

The difference sounds technical. It isn’t. If Elon Musk walks into a bar, the average wealth of everyone in that bar becomes hundreds of millions of dollars. Nobody in the bar got richer. The average went up. The bartender still takes the bus home.

That is the entire mechanism. Politicians and media always reach for the first number. The average, neber the median. That is not an accident. The gap between those two numbers is the entire argument, and once you see it you cannot stop seeing it in every economic headline you will ever read. You’re welcome.

What Happened to America

The richest country on earth produced a typical adult poorer than the typical Greek.

Not the poorest American. Not the averageof a struggling county in the boonies or a hoodrat in the ghetto. The typical American adult, right in the middle of the wealthiest nation in human history sits below the typical person in a country the press spent 15years calling a lost cause and a burden to the EU.

The wealth is real. The prosperity is not. Both things are true simultaneously and understanding why is the whole point.

The top 1% of Americans hold about 31% of all wealth. The bottom half hold around 2.5%. The wealthiest nation ever to exist runs the most concentrated wealth distribution of any comparable developed economy.

America. The country that sold the world a dream of prosperity is delivering the narrowest version of that prosperity among it’s people.

In 2025, the US minted over 1200 new millionaires every single day. The country had record stock market highs, record billionaire wealth, record figures across almost every metric the financial world celebrates. 42% of Americans own no stock. The market went up for the people who already owned the market. The wealth skyrocketed. The typical person felt nothing, because the machinery that creates that wealth does not connect to where they live.

The American Dream is doing extremely well. It just stopped including you somewhere around 1989 and nobody sent a memo.

That is not incompetence because a system this consistent for this long is working exactly as designed.

The Pattern Repeats

Before anyone concludes this is uniquely American, the map disagrees.

Germany is described as Europe’s economic engine. The country that makes things, runs surpluses, and lectures the Mediterranean about fiscal discipline. 14th in the world by average wealth. Dead last among the top 30 by median. The typical German is the poorest typical person on this entire list. Not the poorest country. The poorest typical citizen among all 30 top nations represented. The German economic miracle ran for decades and did not reach the typical German. Germany is a nation of renters. The majority of its population pays someone else each month for the roof over their head. Financial wealth accumulates at the top. The aggregated nuymbers looks impressive. The person in the middle of the line sees it the same way they see everything impressive: at a distance, belonging to someone else. Side not: Renters are far less likely to defend the homeland and build up their communities. Remember that. Almost like its a slave formula.

Singapore. 6th by average, 20th by median. A financial hub whose average is dominated by wealth that parks there precisely because the institutions were built to receive it. The money is real. It belongs to people whose lives happen across multiple countries and who chose Singapore as one of several addresses. The typical Singaporean who lives and works there full time is a different conversation entirely, and that conversation is significantly shorter.

Switzerland ranks 1st in the world by average wealth. That is the number the headline uses. The typical Swiss adult lands 8th, below Canada, below Japan, below Norway. The highest average in the world describes almost no one who actually lives there. How can that be?

Then there is the Nordic question, because you are waiting for it. The countries at the top of the median wealth table are not Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. They are Luxembourg and Belgium. Luxembourg leads the median ranking globally. The classic Scandinavian nations deliver wellbeing through public services: universal healthcare, free education, pension systems that eliminate the need for private wealth accumulation as a personal buffer against disaster. That is a decent model, and an honest one. But the private wealth distribution in Sweden approaches the United States. The safety net is equal there. The wealth is not. Most people who cite Scandinavia as the counterexample to American inequality are describing income equality and public services, not wealth distribution. These are not the same thing, and conflating them is the kind of mistake that feels like sophistry and lands wrong.

The mechanism is identical everywhere it appears. Wealth generation and wealth distribution are completely different achievements. Every country on this list that confuses the two is lying to its own people about how well they are doing, and most of them are doing it deliberately.

What Greece Knows

I am Greek.

My family, spread across the villages of the Peloponnese, does not have money. I want to be clear about that. They do not have savings portfolios or investment accounts or retirement plans. By every metric Western economic commentary uses to measure a life, they would register as poor.

They are not poor.

They have a roof. Not rented, not mortgaged, not leveraged against tomorrow. A roof that was there before they were born and will be there long after they are gone, and passing it to the next generation is not even a question they think to ask. The idea of selling it does not exist in the same way it exists elsewhere. To a Greek family, selling the home is not a financial decision to weigh. It is a betrayal to your family.

Every morning there is food from the land. Olive oil from trees the family has tended longer than anyone can trace. Feta, bread, wine. Every evening they eat together. Not because they planned it. Because it is what happens. The table is the default, not the occasion. The conversation is the point, not the calendar event. They make less money than people in countries whose citizens would look down on them financially. They are more human than most of those people on an average Tuesday, and would treat you better than many people treat their own family.

This is what economists miss when they look at homeownership rates and turn them into data points. The data is real. The reason behind it is older than economics.

Greece has been through two world wars, an disgusting occupation, a civil war, a debt crisis or two the entire European financial establishment declared terminal, and cycles of inflation and devaluation that wiped out savings repeatedly across a hundred years. Every time the financial system failed, which was often, the family with the roof survived. The family without one did not survive as well. This is not theory but a living memory, passed down across generations in the way Greeks pass things down, which is around a table, out loud, with wine, with the children present. Always with the children present.

We are not born to live despite crises. We are born to live within them.

That is a different thing entirely. While half the world is hiding under spreadsheets and scrolling through collapse forecasts, a Greek looks at the same horizon, puts bread and feta and wine on the table, calls whoever is nearby to sit down, and gets on with it. Not because the crisis is not real. Because the crisis has always been real, and you cannot hand your life to it. The silver lining is not a coping mechanism. It is a discipline. The people who could not find it did not survive long enough to pass anything down. History selected something in the Greek character, and what it selected is the refusal to let fear govern the table.

The home is why that refusal is still possible. You can live within chaos if you are not paying rent into it.

Now consider what is happening to that model globally.

The median home price in the US crossed $400,000 while wages rose at less than half that rate. In Canada, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Portugal, and now across cities in southern Europe, the generation entering adulthood is looking at a property ladder impossible to climb. The homeownership rates that protected median wealth across Greece, Belgium, and Japan were built by generations that could still afford to buy. The generation being formed right now cannot afford to buy. Not comfortably. Not reliably. Not with confidence that it will “pay off.”

If you cannot buy a home, you cannot pass a home down. If you cannot pass a home down, your children start from zero regardless of what you built. The floor that kept the Greek family standing through every catastrophe of the 20th century is the floor being priced out of existence right now. Is this a housing market problem or is it a civilizational one?

Collapse, Revolt, or Both

History is consistent on what extreme wealth concentration produces. The floor gets too thin, or the people on it stop holding it up.

The floor thinning looks like this: consumer spending dries up because the people who do most of it have nothing left. Businesses that serve ordinary people fail. Public services cost more than ordinary people can afford. Debt fills the gap until it cannot. Then the gap opens.

The revolt looks like this: people who were told the system works, who followed every instruction and arrived nowhere near where they were promised, stop believing the story. Trust in institutions, in media, in financial authorities, in the basic competence of whoever is claiming to run things, collapses faster than the authorities understand it is collapsing. And at a certain point, the direction of that distrust becomes unpredictable.

Both are happening simultaneously, right now, in multiple countries at once.

That is not normal. Usually one precedes the other. What is visible now is that the economic fragility and the political fragility are feeding each other without waiting for sequence. The floor is thinning and the distrust is peaking at the same time.

The countries that will navigate this best are the ones where ordinary people still have something beneath them. A roof they own. Food they can grow. A table they sit around. Not because those things stop a collapse. But because people who have something concrete beneath them make different decisions under pressure than people who have nothing and know it.

Greece is not a rich country. It does not have the institutions, the infrastructure, or the output of Germany or the United States. But the typical Greek adult is wealthier than the typical German and wealthier than the typical American, and the reason is a family home paid off ages ago that nobody sold.

That is the margin. In a crisis, it is enough.

The question for every country whose median is collapsing is not whether the storm comes. The question is what your people are standing on when it does.

Truth. Fire. Purpose.

No Heroes

No Halos

End Hopium



A book is coming. Harder to Program. Not another wake up call, you've had enough of those and you're still asleep at the wheel. This one's a field manual for people done being spectators. More soon.



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P.S: The Receipts & additional read

SECTION: What Happened to America

Receipt 1. Social mobility collapse. Harvard economist Raj Chetty and his team, sourcing US Census records and IRS tax data. Children born in 1940 had a 90% chance of outearning their parents by age 30. Children born in 1980 had a 50% chance. The researchers found the decline is driven primarily by unequal distribution of growth, not by slower growth overall. The economy kept expanding. The expansion stopped reaching most people.

Primary source, published in Science:

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aal4617

Opportunity Insights summary (Harvard):

https://opportunityinsights.org/paper/the-fading-american-dream/

Receipt 2. The Federal Reserve record, Q3 2025. The top 1% of US households owned 31.7% of all US wealth in the third quarter of 2025, the highest share on record since the Federal Reserve began tracking household wealth in 1989. Collectively they held approximately $55 trillion in assets, roughly equal to the combined wealth of the entire bottom 90% of Americans.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-wealth-gap-widest-in-three-decades-federal-reserve/

Federal Reserve source data referenced in the above:

https://www.stlouisfed.org/open-vault/2025/june/the-state-of-us-household-wealth

Receipt 3. Wage divergence, December 2025. Higher-income Americans saw wage growth of 3%. Middle-income households: 1.5%. Lower-income households: 1.1%. Sourced from Federal Reserve data.

https://www.thestreet.com/economy/federal-reserve-reveals-troubling-reality-about-wealthy-americans

Receipt 4. The billionaire comparison. The bottom 50% of US households, 66 million of them, held $4.1 trillion in combined wealth at the end of 2024. The 905 billionaires in the United States held $7.8 trillion. The top 0.1% share of US wealth grew 59.6% between 1989 and 2024, per Institute for Policy Studies analysis of Federal Reserve data.

https://inequality.org/article/billionaire-wealth-concentration-is-even-worse-than-you-imagine/

SECTION: The Pattern Repeats (Germany)

Receipt 5. The Bundesbank’s own paper. Germany has the second-lowest homeownership rate among all OECD countries, sitting at 41%, above only Switzerland. The German central bank’s own research documented a direct connection between homeownership rates and wealth inequality across European countries: countries with a low homeownership rate also have the highest net wealth inequality. They published the finding. They did not change the policy.

https://www.bundesbank.de/en/publications/research/research-brief/2020-30-homeownership-822176

Homeownership rate ranking context:

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/homeownership-rates-world-ranking/

EU-wide homeownership data (Germany 46.5% vs EU average 69.1%):

https://euronews.com/business/2024/04/01/wealth-inequality-where-in-europe-is-wealth-most-unfairly-distributed

Receipt 6. The 25x gap. In Germany, homeowners hold approximately 25 times more wealth than renters. With 59% of the population renting, the arithmetic does the rest.

https://eulerpool.com/en/news/wealth/why-homeownership-is-becoming-unaffordable-for-many

SECTION: Collapse, Revolt, or Both

Receipt 7. The acceleration. The US wealth gap hit its widest recorded point in the third quarter of 2025. Billionaire wealth in 2025 increased three times faster than the average annual rate over the previous five years, per Oxfam International data cited in the same Federal Reserve coverage.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-wealth-gap-widest-in-three-decades-federal-reserve/

PRIMARY DATA SOURCE for all UBS figures used in the article

UBS Global Wealth Report 2026, published 30 June 2026:

https://www.ubs.com/global/en/media/display-page-ndp/en-20260630-gwr-2026.html

Visual Capitalist breakdown of the UBS 2026 average vs median country rankings:

https://www.mappr.co/average-vs-median-wealth-by-country/



Thank you for your time.

-Escanor

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