Hopium Slayer

Hopium Slayer

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Aravinda's avatar
Aravinda
12h

I, too, have a great love for the land and am owner and steward of a farm that of course will go to my daughter, as her legacy . You made me think of the scene in one of my favorite movies, Gone with the Wind, when Scarlett's father is talking to her about Tara, their beautiful plantation and how the land is in their blood. The renter mentality is just another aspect of this plastic, throwaway society where no one cares and just takes and has no connection, no roots, no loyalty. This is why in our republic, originally, landowners were given the vote but not others. Private equity is the facilitator of the controlled demolition and takedown of society. Corporations should have never been allowed to buy land as well as so many companies, and make generations of people homeless and hopeless. This is by design and the illegitimate government that now occupies via the corporate constitution, not our original one, is funding it and allowing it.

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1 reply by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
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CAH
8h

A great educational read Sir. Your writings and observations just keep getting better. The Home and family are everything.

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1 reply by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
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