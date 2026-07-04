Hopium Slayer

Hopium Slayer

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Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
1d

A question, do ya think those leading the charge are just dismissing history or is there so much hubris that they simply figure it won’t happen again?

I agree, AI and the worship it garners concern me. There are enough dystopian movies out there that I wonder if it’s what the ruling class sees as the future.

What are they gonna rule when they have destroyed everything and tried to wipe out what God created as an image of himself?

No machine will ever replace love, kindness, empathy, compassion or all the rest that make us human beings. Why do they want to go there? Evil is the only real enemy and this whole notion of melding humans to machines is evil. This has grown so big so quickly that aside from God intervening I don’t see a solution. I will resist to the end but I’m afraid for those who don’t or won’t.

Humankind is being lied to by the father of lies on a grand scale this time. The people wanted an earthly king and they got one. How’s that working out?

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3 replies by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳) and others
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
1d

This is a very nice historical idealist analysis, but it misses the driving force behind all of these changing ideas, which is the material economy that underlies all of those empires.

Nonetheless, BOTH models point to the collapse of the US Empire, and I mean right now, so consider my point of view a concurring opinion.

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3 replies by Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳) and others
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