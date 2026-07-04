Sir John Glubb spent his life studying empires. 14 of them, spanning three thousand years. Assyria. Persia. Greece under Alexander. Rome, twice over. The Abbasid Caliphate. The Ottomans. Spain. The Romanov dynasty. Britain.

He found the same number over and over.

250 years. Give or take a decade. From founding to collapse.

Not two hundred. Not three hundred. Two hundred fifty, like clockwork regardless of geography, religion, technology, or race. Empires that never knew of each other’s existence somehow ran a similar script on the same timer.

1776 to 2026 is 250 years.

Americais celebrating the precise interval Glubb identified as the terminal point.

Sit with that before you decide it’s coincidence.

The Stages Nobody Wants To Recognize

Glubb didn’t just find a number. He found a sequence. Every empire moves through the same stages in the same order.

The Age of Pioneers. Outburst, expansion, hunger.

The Age of Conquest. Military dominance.

The Age of Commerce. Wealth accumulation.

The Age of Affluence. Comfort replaces hunger. Wealth becomes the goal instead of the tool.

The Age of Intellect. Universities. Philosophy. Endless debate. The empire starts thinking instead of acting.

The Age of Decadence. This is the one that should make you uncomfortable. Glubb described it with forensic precision: defensiveness instead of expansion. Pessimism as the dominant mood. Materialism. Celebrity worship. A weakening of religion. Growth of the welfare state. A flood of foreigners into the host nation.

Then… collapse.

He wrote this in 1976. 50years ago. Read that list again and tell me which decade of American life it doesn’t describe.

Bread And Circuses Isn’t A Metaphor

Juvenal wrote it two thousand years ago while Rome was at its wealthiest. He watched the Roman public trade political power for free grain and gladiator fights and called it exactly what it was.

Bread and circuses.

A population fed and entertained into submission, no longer demanding anything of its leadership because it no longer had to think about survival. The transaction was simple. Comfort for compliance.

Rome debased its currency during this stretch too. Cut the silver content in its coins again and again until the coins were worth a fraction of their face value. The Ottomans did the same centuries later. Every empire in decline reaches for the same lever. Print more. Water it down. Buy another decade of the illusion.

You don’t need me to draw that line to the dollar. You’ve already drawn it.

Rome Believed It Was Eternal. So Did Britain.

Here’s the detail that should actually scare you. Every single empire that fell believed, right up until it fell, that it was the exception.

Rome called itself Roma Aeterna (Eternal Rome) the city that could not fall, because it was Rome, because the gods themselves had ordained it permanent. Britain believed the sun would never set on its empire because an empire that size, that powerful, that civilized, simply didn’t end.

Historians studying collapse list exceptionalism itself as a late stage symptom. Not a counterargument to decline but confirmation of it. The belief that you are the one empire immune to the pattern is itself part of the pattern strangely enough.

America was born on the idea of being a shining city on a hill. Unique among nations. Ordained by providence. Exceptional by definition, written into its own founding mythology from day one.

Every fallen empire said some version of the same thing about itself, in its own language, right before it wasn’t true anymore. As we all know that pride comes before the fall.

The 3rd Century Crisis

Rome’s wealthy peak collapsed into 50years of chaos historians call the Crisis of the Third Century. Abut twenty five emperors in fifty years. Assassination, civil war, plague, currency collapse, all at once. Instability at the very top wasn’t the cause of Rome’s problems. It was the symptom showing up on the surface after the rot had already spread underneath for a generation and a half.

Watch your own leadership turnover the next few years. Watch how fast people cycle through power now compared to 50 years ago.

Here Is Where This Gets Different

Every empire before this one declined into something. Rome fell and the knowledge, the infrastructure, the human systems that ran the empire stayed roughly human scale. People still farmed. People still built. People still thought their own thoughts however diminished the empire around them had become. The Dark Ages were dark, but they were still run by human minds making human decisions, however badly.

This is the first empire in history reaching the Age of Decadence while simultaneously building a machine designed to think in its place. This is my biggest con-CERN.

We are outsourcing intelligence at the exact moment Glubb’s model predicts a civilization stops wanting to think for itself. In this framing, it is the terminal symptom, dressed up as innovation and sold back as progress.

Every previous empire’s collapse was self contained. The fall happened, but the ability to think, to reason, to rebuild, stayed intact inside us, waiting for the next civilization to pick it back up and move forward.

This is the first empire building the thing that could replace human intelligence on its way down.

This changes what collapse even means this time.

What Comes After?

I don’t know if the cycle is mystical or simply structural or another psyop. I don’t think it matters for us peasants. Glubb’s argument was never that some cosmic clock strikes at year 250.

His argument was that it takes roughly that long for a founding generation’s hunger to fully dissolve into the comfort their blood purchased. Enough generations removed from the difficulty, and the difficulty stops feeling real. The gratitude fades. The producers become consumers. And the empire, fat and comfortable and thoroughly entertained forgets why it was ever hungry in the first place.

That part of the cycle is human. It has happened fourteen times that we know of and it will likely happen again.

What’s different this time is what we’re building on the way down.

Humanity cannot rise again unless AI falls.

Read that again: Humanity cannot rise again unless AI falls.

Not because the technology itself is evil. Although it very well might be. Because a civilization that outsources its thinking at the exact moment it needs to think hardest has guaranteed its own ending twice over. Once from the natural cycle every empire has walked before us. And once from handing the last thing that was ever ours, our own minds, to something that was never going to hand it back.

250 years came for Assyria. It came for Rome, twice. It came for the Ottomans, for Spain, for Britain. For everyone, …except you?

The question was never whether it would come for us too.

The question is what we’re building right now, in real time, that makes sure nothing human is left standing to rebuild when it does.

And that is my con-CERN.



No heroes.

No halos.

End Hopium.

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