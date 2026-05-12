🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

🔥Hopium Slayer🔥

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April 2026

March 2026

James Fishback didn’t evolve. He re-skinned his avatar
Grooming, scamming, lying and more
  Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
🚨Professor Jiang - THE MAKING OF A DIGITAL ORACLE
🚨Professor Jiang
  Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
Julian Assange Exposed 🔥
Julian Assange, wasn’t his family in the movie business & “on the run from a cult” ?
  Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
Missiles in public. Systems in silence.
Everybody is watching Iran. I’m watching the cage being built underneath the smoke.
  Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
The Beast System will not be tyranny, but a system of freedom from tyranny.
The Beast System will not be tyranny, but a system of freedom from tyranny.
  Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)

February 2026

© 2026 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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