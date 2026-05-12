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005 There is no Deep State, Only the State
Please sub on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@HopiumSlayer
May 12
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
113
29
46
18:07
April 2026
How The Missing Scientists Are Feeding Every Rabbit Hole
Why are strategic scientists across rival powers turning up missing, dead, detained, or disappearing from public view?
Apr 24
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
78
19
21
CHRIST, PHARMAKON, AND THE MYSTERY RITES.
A lie so big, exposing it hurts.
Apr 8
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
71
63
31
You Don’t Hate What I Say, You Hate That It Applies to You
A reminder that the problem isn’t the lie, it’s your need for it.
Apr 6
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
59
1
13
March 2026
James Fishback didn’t evolve. He re-skinned his avatar
Grooming, scamming, lying and more
Mar 31
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Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
27
9
7
🚨Professor Jiang - THE MAKING OF A DIGITAL ORACLE
🚨Professor Jiang
Mar 13
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
166
85
48
Julian Assange Exposed 🔥
Julian Assange, wasn’t his family in the movie business & “on the run from a cult” ?
Mar 12
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
101
34
23
Missiles in public. Systems in silence.
Everybody is watching Iran. I’m watching the cage being built underneath the smoke.
Mar 6
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
68
15
22
The Beast System will not be tyranny, but a system of freedom from tyranny.
The Beast System will not be tyranny, but a system of freedom from tyranny.
Mar 2
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
90
31
29
February 2026
Does pizzagate pizza apply to Donald Trump, or just everyone else?
Pizza Hut, remember that, crust first, delicious.
Feb 12
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
53
13
10
HOW TO GROOM TEENS: Erika Frantzve / Kirk edition
Is Erika Frantzve / Kirk safe around minors?
Feb 11
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
23
2
6
Is Erika Frantzve / Kirk a child groomer?
When a teen account posting ‘sex & alcohol & sex at 13’ content, any adult building private/offline relationships has a duty to back away, not lean in!
Feb 10
•
Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)
37
5
15
© 2026 🔥Sir Escanor (𝘏𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘶𝘮 𝘚𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳)🔥
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